Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for Homegrown Defender Bode Hidalgo

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has extended the contract for Homegrown defender Bode (Davis) Hidalgo, the Club announced today. The 22-year-old Kaysville, Utah native sees his new deal go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025 and extend through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with RSL options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

"Over my years here, it's just been a lot of hard work that has brought me to this point," said Hidalgo, born on Feb. 22, 2002 in Davis County, and converted from an attacker to a defender during his RSL Academy (2017-20) and Real Monarchs (2020-23) campaigns. "I've always been happy to be here, but at times I've taken playing in front of family a little bit for granted. Now I fully grasp how special and unique this opportunity is, how rare it is for someone who grew up dreaming of playing for my hometown Club to be able to contribute for so long, and at this level. When I signed my first professional contract back in 2020, I said it was a dream come true; now, the dream continues."

Throughout his MLS career, Hidalgo has displayed versatility, toughness, skill and savvy in his 63 RSL games played across all competitions for RSL during the 2022, 2023 and now 2024 seasons. Hidalgo's first and only MLS goal came in just his sixth appearance, coming off the bench in a home "Decision Day" match against the Portland Timbers in a decisive 3-1 playoff-clinching win. In 47 MLS reg. season and playoff appearances during the last two seasons, Hidalgo has two assists, with the former attacker playing mostly at right back in either a back four or a back three, despite five starts at centerback in 2024 due necessity this season.

"Bode's growth during his five years here has been impressive from a developmental standpoint, and his ability to understand and embrace what is required of multiple positions has made him a valuable player for our club," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "The path Bode has charted through the Academy and Monarchs and into our first team is aspirational for other young players. We are excited about his presence with us on and off the field as we grow and move forward."

During his RSL Academy and Real Monarchs career, Hidalgo scored 11 goals in 72 matches, often playing on the right wing. Entering Saturday's home contest against New England, Hidalgo has started 15 of his 22 MLS reg. season appearances for RSL, providing defensive tenacity, attacking prowess and link-up play from several spots on the park.

2024 RSL Full-Season Ticket Packages NOW ON SALE at www.RSL.com or by calling 844.Real.Tix.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.