U.S. Soccer to Celebrate Fans When USMNT Takes on Canada in KC

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







To celebrate the support and dedication of its fans, U.S. Soccer will host its Fan Appreciation Match featuring the U.S. Men's National Team against Canada on Sept. 7 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. The event will include special giveaways and unique prizes and activations.

Tickets to the match are available now on ussoccer.com/tickets.

As a special thank you, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and Coca-Cola beverages can be purchased for $1 each at most concession stands inside the stadium during "Dollar Delights" that will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The first 3,000 fans entering the stadium will receive a limited-edition matchday poster and the first 5,000 fans will receive USMNT-themed sunglasses with the opportunity to be lucky enough to receive a pair inspired by the design of USMNT defender Antonee Robinson.

Other special in-game promotions include:

Lucky Row, presented by Volkswagen - one row to receive Christian Pulisic signed jerseys

Lucky Row, presented by Marriott Bonvoy - one row to receive $100 Marriott Bonvoy gift cards

Halftime t-shirt toss with t-shirt delivery from Volkswagen's Tiny Car

Chance to win custom USMNT-themed sneakers designed by local Kansas City artist Khalid Jones

Coca-Cola will participate in "Dollar Delights" providing $1 Coke products to fans in addition to sponsoring the Second Half Refresh Moment

Truly Hard Seltzer is making halftime into happy hour with discounted drinks for all fans 21+

Premium and Circle Insiders will also have access to exclusive experiences in the Budweiser Brew House in Children's Mercy Park, including:

An exclusive meet and greet with USMNT World Cup veteran and Sporting KC legend Matt Besler

The chance to receive a haircut from the USMNT team barber David Marulanda and his crew

Premium giveaway items

On Sept. 5, U.S. Soccer Insiders also have the chance to participate in an exclusive Kids Press Conference, presented by SpringHill Suites by Marriott, where young, aspiring reporters get the chance to ask their favorite USMNT players questions in a press conference format at the training facility of Sporting Kansas City.

The U.S. Men's National Team is continuing the journey towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held in North America. Kansas City is one of 11 cities in the United States chosen to host matches in what is expected be the biggest sporting event in history.

