Crew Edge Union, 1-0
August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Crew won 1-0 against the Philadelphia Union in tonight's road match at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.
The Black & Gold have 45 points through their first 24 matches of the season, the most in Club history through that span.
Tonight marks Columbus' seventh win on the road this season, surpassing its most away wins in a single season since 2004 when OT was eliminated (6; 2008 and 2015). Additionally, the Crew have secured a point in 10 of their first 12 road matches this season (7-2-3).
Columbus holds a league-best 22 goals allowed through 24 matches played, the fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 24 matches in Club history. The Black & Gold are the only MLS team to average less than one goal allowed per match this year.
The Crew recorded a 54.1 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 22nd consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.
Columbus improved its MLS regular season record to 11-1-2 when scoring first this year.
Midfielder Yaw Yeboah scored the match-winning goal for Columbus in the 75th of the match, his first of the season.
Midfielder Max Arfsten provided the assist to Yeboah's first goal, his career-high sixth of the MLS season and third in the past five appearances across all competitions.
Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte registered his eighth shutout of the season, surpassing his career-high seven set last year. Currently, Schulte ranks third for most clean sheets registered in MLS this season.
Tonight, Schulte recorded three saves, 17 accurate passes, three accurate long balls and 26 touches.
Crew Academy product and Homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki captained the Black & Gold for the first time in his career.
Defender Andrés Herrera made his official debut for the Crew, starting the match and registering 62 minutes played, 22 accurate passes (85 percent passing accuracy), one shot, 40 touches and two recoveries.
Defender DeJuan Jones, midfielders Dylan Chambost and AZ Jackson made their first MLS starts for the Black & Gold tonight in their regular season Crew debuts, which included Chambost's MLS debut.
The Black & Gold return to Lower.com Field on Saturday, Aug. 31 to host New York City FC [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2024
- Crew Edge Union, 1-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union Blanked by Columbus Crew, 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Zoran Krneta Reflects on Charlotte FC's Ambitious Summer Transfer Window - Charlotte FC
- Jere Uronen Joins Finland National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC's Summer Signings Make Their Mark - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United, Major League Soccer, and Continental Tire Collaborate on 11th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign - D.C. United
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Georgi Minoungou - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Bento Estrela to Sporting Clube de Portugal - New York Red Bulls
- D.C. United Sign Christian Benteke to a Contract Extension Through 2025 - D.C. United
- Keys to the Match: Third Time Lucky - New York City FC
- U.S. Soccer to Celebrate Fans When USMNT Takes on Canada in KC - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for Homegrown Defender Bode Hidalgo - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Announces Collaboration with Ethiopian Football Federation - D.C. United
- 'Caps Advance to Third Straight TELUS Canadian Championship Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Reaches Open Cup Finals - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Crew Edge Union, 1-0
- Columbus Gets 3-1 win Over LAFC
- Columbus Crew Capture Leagues Cup 2024 Title with Dramatic 3-1 Victory
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Columbus Crew Takes Win from Philadelphia Union