Crew Edge Union, 1-0

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew won 1-0 against the Philadelphia Union in tonight's road match at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

The Black & Gold have 45 points through their first 24 matches of the season, the most in Club history through that span.

Tonight marks Columbus' seventh win on the road this season, surpassing its most away wins in a single season since 2004 when OT was eliminated (6; 2008 and 2015). Additionally, the Crew have secured a point in 10 of their first 12 road matches this season (7-2-3).

Columbus holds a league-best 22 goals allowed through 24 matches played, the fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 24 matches in Club history. The Black & Gold are the only MLS team to average less than one goal allowed per match this year.

The Crew recorded a 54.1 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 22nd consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.

Columbus improved its MLS regular season record to 11-1-2 when scoring first this year.

Midfielder Yaw Yeboah scored the match-winning goal for Columbus in the 75th of the match, his first of the season.

Midfielder Max Arfsten provided the assist to Yeboah's first goal, his career-high sixth of the MLS season and third in the past five appearances across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte registered his eighth shutout of the season, surpassing his career-high seven set last year. Currently, Schulte ranks third for most clean sheets registered in MLS this season.

Tonight, Schulte recorded three saves, 17 accurate passes, three accurate long balls and 26 touches.

Crew Academy product and Homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki captained the Black & Gold for the first time in his career.

Defender Andrés Herrera made his official debut for the Crew, starting the match and registering 62 minutes played, 22 accurate passes (85 percent passing accuracy), one shot, 40 touches and two recoveries.

Defender DeJuan Jones, midfielders Dylan Chambost and AZ Jackson made their first MLS starts for the Black & Gold tonight in their regular season Crew debuts, which included Chambost's MLS debut.

The Black & Gold return to Lower.com Field on Saturday, Aug. 31 to host New York City FC [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

