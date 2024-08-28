Keys to the Match: Third Time Lucky

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC travel to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday night to take on the Columbus Crew.

Kickoff at is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, Presented by Ford...

Third Time Lucky

New York City FC have played the Columbus Crew twice this season and on both occasions they were tightly contested encounters.

When the two sides met at Yankee Stadium the hosts were reduced to ten men during the first half. Despite that, they went in a goal ahead and were unfortunate not to take something away from the contest.

Fast forward to this past month, when they met in Leagues Cup, and an even contest required penalties to separate the two teams.

The hope now will be that City can finally claim victory over the Crew and send a message to the rest of the Eastern Conference. Nick Cushing has expressed tremendous respect for Wilfried Nancy and his team, and with the two sides eager to control the ball it often makes for a fascinating tactical battle.

On Saturday, Cushing will be aiming to make sure it's third time lucky for his City side.

Chasing Numbers

Last week, Nick Cushing discussed how New York City FC are consistently striving to be better than last season.

One thing that has improved in 2024 is the team's record on the road. City have managed three wins and four draws so far on the road, with the chance to improve upon that on Saturday.

In 2023, City claimed a more than credible point at Lower.com Field and were unfortunate not to claim all three points after a late equalizer gave the Crew a point. Claiming a win on Saturday would therefore represent more signs of progress for the team against a tough Columbus team.

Control

One of the central themes of Wilfried Nancy's style involves controlling the ball.

Unsurprisingly, the Crew rank third in the league for completed passes and fourth for passes attempted. That gives them the joint highest pass completion percentage in the league alongside LA Galaxy.

In the heart of midfield is Darlington Nagbe. The 34-year-old is well-known for his ability to maintain the ball under pressure which helps the Crew keep possession while progressing it through the thirds.

The last time the two sides met Sean Zawadzki was partnered with Nagbe. The Zawadzki has been a more regular fixture in midfield in the wake of Aidan Morris leaving to join Middlesbrough in England.

City will need to be brave on the ball in midfield if they are to find control. Columbus did not press intensely during the Leagues Cup meeting and that allowed the likes of Keaton Parks and Maxi Moralez to cause havoc during the first half. If they can find a similar rhythm and pattern it could be hugely influential in deciding the contest.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.