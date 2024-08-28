New York Red Bulls Transfer Bento Estrela to Sporting Clube de Portugal

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Bento Estrela to Sporting Clube de Portugal for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced today.

"We wish Bento all the luck in the world moving forward in the next chapter of his career," Head of Sport Jochen Schneider said.

Estrela, 18, started 29 matches in MLS NEXT Pro across two seasons. He recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro assist in a win on May 5.

Estrela was the youngest New York Homegrown signing and the fourth-youngest signing overall in league history at the age of 14 years and 364 days. He was the 24th Homegrown Player in franchise history and the 26th academy product to sign with the First Team.

Estrela has participated in camps for both Portugal's Youth National Team and United States Youth National Teams.

New York will retain a sell-on fee in the event of a transfer to another club.

