Jere Uronen Joins Finland National Team for UEFA Nations League

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Jere Uronen is once again counted upon for the Finland National Team as they head into another continental tournament. This time, the experienced defender will be competing in the UEFA Nations League, where Finland will play first group stage matches. Uronen, who has already earned an impressive 67 caps for his country, is poised to add to that tally and could potentially reach the 70-cap milestone during this tournament.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football tournament featuring the senior men's national teams from UEFA's member associations, the sport's governing body in Europe. It offers some of the top national teams another chance to compete for a prestigious continental trophy outside of the Euros. Uronen's fellow Charlotte FC teammate Karol Świderksi will also be representing his own country of Poland in the competition.

Finland are in Group F, alongside England, Greece, and Ireland. They will face off against Greece on September 7th and England on September 10th in their opening two Nations League matches. Their group stage schedule is as follows:

September 7 | Greece vs Finland

Setpember 10 | England vs Finland

October 10 | Finland vs Ireland

October 13 | Finland vs England

November 14 | Ireland vs Finland

November 17 | Finland vs Greece

