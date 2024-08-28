D.C. United Announces Collaboration with Ethiopian Football Federation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announces its growing collaboration with co-owner Eyob Joe Mamo. Mamo, CEO of Capital Petroleum and an investor in D.C. United, is increasing his involvement with the organization by fostering a growing partnership between the club, the Ethiopian Football Federation, and the Ethiopian Premier League. This partnership is designed to create opportunities to develop future talent in Ethiopia while also bringing football events featuring Ethiopian clubs and its national team to Audi Field. On Sept. 8, 2024, Audi Field will host the 2024 Ethiopian Soccer Legacy Match between Ethiopian Premier League sides Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

"Through the time Joe Mamo and I have spent together in Washington, D.C. and in Addis Ababa, we have been building the foundation for a deepening relationship and connectivity between Audi Field, D.C. United, and the passionate Ethiopian football community," D.C. United CEO & Co-chairman Jason Levien said. "The DMV is home to hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian Americans and it is a cultural and economic center which provides a platform to promote Ethiopian football and an intercultural exchange. We are thrilled to bring this historic event to Audi Field."

This unique matchup was spearheaded by Mamo, an Ethiopian native, as part of a continued effort to bring soccer and cultures together in Washington, D.C. In May 2024, D.C. United partnered with the Ethiopian Football Federation to bridge the gap between Ethiopian soccer and invest in it while connecting the Ethiopian community to soccer in the DMV. This match marks the first of several initiatives to promote Ethiopian culture in the District and will showcase the two most well-known teams in the Ethiopian Premier League.

"Today marks an exciting moment in the growth of the Ethiopian Football Federation, the Ethiopian Premier League, and MLS. This is an opportunity to develop the next generation of talent," said Eyob Joe Mamo. "Most importantly, through this collaborative partnership, we can make an indelible mark in creating cultural events at Audi Field with our Ethiopian clubs and national team which will impact the lives of the youth and adults in the community. I am humbled and honored to have this as the Mamo Kacha family's legacy in soccer."

Both sides were advised by Kal Ross, who spearheaded the partnership vision between Mamo and D.C. United.

Ethiopian Coffee Sport Club is a professional Ethiopian football club based in Addis Ababa that was founded in 1976. They are a member of the Ethiopian Football Federation and play in the top division of Ethiopian Football, the Ethiopian Premier League. Last season, Coffee Sport Club finished third in the Ethiopian Premier League with a 14-7-9 record.

Saint George Sports Club was the first Ethiopian club founded in 1935 and was established as a symbol of Ethiopian nationalism. The club has won the Ethiopian Premier League a record 31 times and most recently in the 2022-2023 season. Last year, St. George FC finished fifth in their domestic league with a 13-8-9 record.

