Zoran Krneta Reflects on Charlotte FC's Ambitious Summer Transfer Window

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC's general manager, Zoran Krneta reflected on the club's ambitious summer transfer window with MLS's Charles Boehm. While they aimed high, including a light-hearted conversation with Luka Modrić, they faced challenges due to the timing of the U.S. transfer window versus Europe's. Despite missing some big targets, they successfully signed players like Tim Ream, Pep Biel, Jamie Paterson, and Idan Toklomati. Krneta emphasizes the club's drive to be competitive and their ongoing effort to build a strong team, with plans to continue refining the squad in the future.

"I don't think it's yet finalized. I think this team still needs a few missing pieces, maybe another wolf. But I think we have the kind of wolf leaders right now in Ashley Westwood and Ream; we have young wolves like Patrick Agyemang, Abada, Kerwin Vargas, Iuri Tavares, Brandon Cambridge, Tyger Smalls.

"We might need maybe a little bit more experience there in the future, going forward, and a few more bits and bobs that would improve the team. So I think the wolfpack is not finalized, if you like. But I think, I'm hoping, by the next window, and then beginning of next season, that we will be there ... I think this team showed that we have gone from strength to strength."

Krneta advocates for aligning MLS's transfer window with Europe's to increase competitiveness and leverage. Despite that, he the additions have taken the team closer to becoming a top contender and aims to solidify its position among the league's elite this year. The Crown have already proven this season that they're capable of going to toe-to-toe with the best in the league, and the new additions will bring a boost for the wide-open playoffs.

"I don't think the playoffs is depending on the newcomers. I think we will be in playoffs regardless. I think what we want to do is make sure that these guys are ready and fitting in well before the playoffs start," said Krneta. "Because the playoffs, I believe it's for anybody to take. So there are no clear favorites as such, in playoffs."

Charlotte FC fans can read the full Zoran Krneta feature here: Inside Charlotte FC's summer transfer window: "We want to go places"

