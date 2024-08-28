D.C. United Sign Christian Benteke to a Contract Extension Through 2025

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United has signed two-time MLS All-Star forward Christian Benteke to a contract extension through 2025 with an option in 2026.

"Christian is an incredible playmaker and he has consistently demonstrated that he is one of the best forwards in MLS," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He is a physically dominant presence in the air and has been one of the top goal scorers and biggest threats in the league since his arrival in 2023. It was pivotal for us to keep Christian at the club for both his on-field talent and his leadership in the locker room. We are very excited to keep Christian with us for another season and we look forward to him continuing to make an impact at this club."

Benteke joined D.C. United on Aug. 5, 2022 after spending 10 seasons in the English Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace from 2012-2022. In 280 Premier League appearances, the Belgian forward scored 86 goals and recorded 23 assists. Benteke would make his debut for the Black-and-Red on Aug. 31, 2022 in a 2-1 win over New York City FC. He later scored his first goal for the club on Sept. 18, 2022 against Inter Miami CF at Audi Field. The following 2023 season, he would appear in 34 matches (34 starts), scoring 14 goals with four assists across all competitions and led Major League Soccer in aerials won with 241. Benteke also ranked among the top 10 players in the MLS in total shots (106), shots on target (37), and goals (14). This ultimately earned him a 2023 MLS-All Star selection in his first full-season with D.C. United.

"Christian is one of the most dominant forwards this league has ever seen but what people don't see is how hard he works on a daily basis to be at his best," Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "That mentality permeates across the team and he leads by example both on and off the field. We are delighted to have Christian's presence on the field and his leadership at the club next season and I look forward to continuing to coach and learn from Christian in 2025."

This season, the 33-year-old has continued his aerial and goal scoring dominance for the Black-and-Red. Benteke currently has 17 goals and four assists in 22 matches (22 starts) for D.C. United this season. He became the eighth player in club history to record consecutive seasons with at least 10 goals and the first since Wayne Rooney in 2018-19. Benteke leads the team in shots on target (33) and expected goals (15.92) in 1,915 minutes played. He also leads all Major League Soccer in aerial duels (327) and is tied for first in the 2024 MLS Golden Boot Race with 17 goals. This led to the Belgian's second straight MLS All-Star nomination, highlighting his impact on the league and showcasing his continued excellence on the field. Since joining D.C. United in 2022, Benteke has scored 34 goals, recorded eight assists in 66 matches across all competitions, while leading the league in aerial duels the last two seasons.

Prior to signing with D.C. United, Benteke had a stellar career in the English Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace. He emerged as one of the most highly regarded and sought-after forwards in the world during his time with Aston Villa after joining the club from KRC Genk in 2012. The Belgian scored his first Premier League goal in his debut against Swansea on Sept. 15, 2012. In his first season at Villa, Benteke scored 19 goals and recorded four assists in the Premier League, making him the fourth top goalscorer in the league that season behind Robin Van Persie (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Liverpool FC), and Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur). In three seasons at Villa, Benteke scored 49 goals and recorded 12 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions. Benteke then signed with Liverpool in 2015 where he spent one season, scoring 10 goals and recording six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside club. The following season, Benteke would sign for Crystal Palace where he would spend six seasons with the Eagles from 2016-2022. During his time there, Benteke scored 37 goals and recorded 12 assists in 177 appearances across all competitions before signing with D.C. United in August of 2022.

The Belgian native began his career with K.R.C. Genk after joining their youth academy from Standard Liege in 2006. Benteke made his professional debut at 17 on Feb. 22, 2008. After 10 appearances for Genk, he rejoined Standard Liege on Jan. 1, 2009, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 11 games. He was then loaned to KV Kortrijk on Aug. 7, 2009, where he scored 16 goals and added nine assists in 37 appearances. Benteke was loaned to KV Mechelen on June 30, 2010, scoring seven goals and one assist in 20 games. Returning to Genk on Aug. 31, 2011, he scored 20 goals and made 11 assists over two seasons before moving to Aston Villa on Aug. 31, 2012.

Christian Benteke

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Country: Belgium

Birthdate: 12/03/1990

Age: 33

Height: 6'2''

Weight: 183 lbs

Status: Designated Player

Transaction: D.C. United sign two-time MLS All-Star forward Christian Benteke to a contract extension through 2025 with an option in 2026.

