Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Georgi Minoungou

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou to a First Team contract through the end of the 2028 season, with a team option for 2029. Minoungou has appeared in 58 matches for Tacoma Defiance since joining the club prior to the 2022 season, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists. The Côte d'Ivoire international, who has appeared in five career matches for Sounders FC via Short-Term Agreements, will occupy an International Roster Slot.

"The club is excited to sign Georgi to a First Team contract," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He's a talented young attacking player who has proven himself for Defiance at the MLS NEXT Pro level, in addition to his opportunities with the First Team. Georgi has also grown consistently since joining the organization in 2022, and we look forward to continuing his professional development going forward."

Minoungou, 22, joined Tacoma Defiance prior the 2022 season on loan from Czech club MFK Vyškov. He made 18 appearances in his first season with Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro side, scoring two goals and adding four assists. After signing a contract with Defiance prior to the 2023 season, Minoungou made 24 appearances (13 starts), tallying three assists, and this season has added two goals and three assists in 16 matches (13 starts) in MLSNP action. At the First Team level, Minoungou appeared in five matches for Sounders FC via Short-Term Agreements across all competitions, including starts in Seattle's Round of 32 and Round of 16 wins in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He has two appearances in MLS play this season via Short-Term Agreements, including a 90-minute performance at Real Salt Lake on May 15.

"I'd like to congratulate Georgi and officially welcome him to the squad," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "This is a well-deserved opportunity for a player who not only has performed well for Tacoma Defiance, but also taken full advantage of his chances with the First Team. Our staff is looking forward to working with Georgi and continuing his development at the MLS level."

The Rave Green host LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 28 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM) before traveling to face Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, August 31 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360).

TRANSACTION: Seattle Sounders FC signs midfielder Georgi Minoungou to a First Team contract through the end of the 2028 season, with a team option for 2029, on August 28, 2024.

Full Name: Georgi Minoungou

Pronunciation: Min-oon-goo

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155

Hometown: Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Date of Birth: July 25, 2002 in Batiébly-Kouibly, Côte d'Ivoire

Nationality: Côte d'Ivoire

Acquired: Signed to First Team on August 28, 2024

