Petes Sign German Defenceman Rio Kaiser to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Defenceman Rio Kaiser

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Matt Zambonin / HHOF Images) Defenceman Rio Kaiser(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Matt Zambonin / HHOF Images)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes Generals Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed German defenceman Rio Kaiser to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Kaiser, a native of Berlin, Germany, was originally selected by the Petes in the first round, 31st overall, of the 2023 CHL Import Draft. The 6'7" defenceman has played 10 games over two seasons for Eisbären Berlin of the DEL, Germany's top league. Since 2023, he's featured in 18 games for Eisbären Juniors Berlin U20, scoring two goals and adding six assists for eight points. The 2006 born Kaiser has also played in 24 games on loan with Lausitzer Füchse of the DEL2, scoring once and adding two assists.

"Rio is a defenceman who already has experience playing professional hockey in Germany's top league," noted Oke. "He's very difficult to play against and is a big, physical presence on the ice. We think he's a good addition to our team and we're excited to see him on the ice."

Kaiser has represented Germany at multiple levels. Most recently, he suited up for Germany U20 at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa, ON.

"I'm a big defenceman who likes to play physical," said Kaiser. "I'm really excited to be here and to get started with the Peterborough Petes."

Kaiser will wear number 17 and is expected to make his OHL debut tonight when the Petes take on the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story



Defenceman Rio Kaiser

(Matt Zambonin / HHOF Images)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.