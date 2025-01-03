Game Day - January 3 - GUE vs. OS

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's Dr. Oetker Night as the Owen Sound Attack visit the Royal City.

Three lucky fans will have the opportunity to compete for free pizza for a year coutresy of Dr. Oetker during one of the intermission breaks. Not to worry, Storm fans are not going home emtpy handed! Pick up your free Dr. Oetker pizza voucher when exiting the arena following Friday's game.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Tommy Budnick

59th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Has 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games this season

Had a goal and an assist in his last nights game

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

James Petrovski

33th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 16 points (16 assists) in 36 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 2-3-0-0 Guelph 3-2-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-1-0

Last 5 Years Owen Sound 18-15-5-2 Guelph 22-14-3-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 6-10-2-2 Guelph 14-3-2-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Owen Sound Owen Sound 12-5-3-0 Guelph 8-11-1-0

