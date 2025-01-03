Game Day - January 3 - GUE vs. OS
January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's Dr. Oetker Night as the Owen Sound Attack visit the Royal City.
Three lucky fans will have the opportunity to compete for free pizza for a year coutresy of Dr. Oetker during one of the intermission breaks. Not to worry, Storm fans are not going home emtpy handed! Pick up your free Dr. Oetker pizza voucher when exiting the arena following Friday's game.
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Tommy Budnick
59th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection
Has 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games this season
Had a goal and an assist in his last nights game
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
James Petrovski
33th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Has 16 points (16 assists) in 36 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 2-3-0-0 Guelph 3-2-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-1-0
Last 5 Years Owen Sound 18-15-5-2 Guelph 22-14-3-1
Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 6-10-2-2 Guelph 14-3-2-1
Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Owen Sound Owen Sound 12-5-3-0 Guelph 8-11-1-0
