Sting's JJ Franceschetti Suspended for Five Games
January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Sarnia Sting forward JJ Franceschetti has been suspended for a total of five games dating back to the regular season game of Saturday, December 28, 2024. This supplemental discipline follows Franceschetti being assessed a Fighting Major along with a Game Misconduct, Aggressor 57 seconds into the first period of the aforementioned game that took place against the Saginaw Spirit.
The OHL Department of Player Safety determined that the Sarnia player demonstrated wilful negligence in his actions toward his opponent, continuing his aggression despite having the opportunity to recognize that his opponent had elected not to engage in the altercation.
Franceschetti has already served two games of this five game suspension, and is eligible to return to the lineup on January 17 against Sudbury.
