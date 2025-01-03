Generals Head East to Take on Kingston

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head east to take on the Kingston Frontenacs in their first road game of 2025.

Oshawa is coming off a bounce back win on New Year's Day when they took down the Owen Sound Attack 4-3. The Gens sit atop the East Division with 47 points four points ahead of the Frontenacs but having played two more games.

Kingston enters this one second in the Division and fifth in the eastern Conference. However, the Frontenacs are not playing the same hockey they were at the start of the year going 3-4-1-2 in their last 10 games.

The last time the Gens played the Frontenacs they got the better of Kingston winning 4-2 on home ice.

It was a back-and-forth game to start as Colby Barlow opened the scoring, but Kingston would get one back as the game was tied 1-1 entering the first intermission.

In the second period, Luca Marrelli gave the Gens a lead again but that too was answered by the Frontenacs.

The third period was all Gens though as they scored two unanswered goals to put the game to rest making it 4-2.

