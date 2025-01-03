Rangers Earn Spirited Victory Over Otters, Now Winners Of Four Straight
January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Lucas Ellinas and Erie Otters' Nicholas Holomego on game night
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi/Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - Kitchener battled to a 3-1 victory over the Erie Otters Friday night to earn their fourth win in a row. Erie scored the lone goal in the opening frame via the power play. Luke Ellinas matched that with a power play tally of his own to tie the game through 40 minutes. Evan Headrick and Cameron Arquette both recorded their second goals of the season to secure the victory for the Rangers.
In the game, Evan Headrick scored his first career game-winning-goal earning himself First Star honours. Luke Ellinas' power play goal was his 17th of the season which is good for second most on the team. Jackson Parsons earned the games second star making 23 stops.
Attendance: 7,167
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
ER 1, KIT 0
4:03 Malcolm Spence (17) - Martin Misiak, Pano Fimis - PPG
2nd Period
ER 1, KIT 1
14:10 Luke Ellinas (17) - Evan Headrick, Alexander Bilecki - PPG
3rd Period
ER 1, KIT 2
7:48 Evan Headrick (2) - Unassisted - GWG
ER 1, KIT 3
16:24 Cameron Arquette (2) - Cameron Mercer, Chris Grisolia
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Evan Headrick (1G, 1A)
Second Star: Jackson Parsons (23/24 Saves)
Third Star: Noah Erlidin (36/39 Saves)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 39 - ER 24
Power play: KIT 1/6 - ER 1/1
FO%: KIT 57% - ER 43%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/24 Saves 1 GA
L: Noah Erlidin (ER) - 36/39 Saves, 3 GA
UP NEXT:
The Rangers travel to Guelph for a matinee on Sunday, January 5th against their Highway Seven Rivals, the Guelph Storm. Kitchener will then be off the ice until Friday, resuming action at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Brampton Steelheads on January 10th for the Rangers' Hockey is for Everyone Game. Puck drop against the Storm is set for 2:07 p.m.
