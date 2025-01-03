Zach Wigle Commits to RIT

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Overage forward Zach Wigle has announced his commitment to Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for next season.

Wigle, who was a 2020 9th-round selection by the Colts has suited up in 173 games and tallied 69 points (29 goals, 40 assists) as a member of the Colts. Wigle will study business when he gets on campus in the fall.

The RIT Tigers are a Division I men's collegiate hockey team that competes in the Atlantic Hockey American Conference. Canadian Hockey League players have been deemed eligible for NCAA Division I hockey programs following a decision ratified on November 7, 2024, by the NCAA's Division I Council. The language that outlines the specific NCAA eligibility change that goes into effect on August 1, 2025, can be found here.

