OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for December

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for December, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

East Division - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Ottawa 67's)

Ottawa 67's rookie defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for December. The 16-year-old from Manitoulin Island, Ont. is currently maintaining an 85 percent average across five Grade 11 courses at Blyth Academy: The Glebe, including English, Functions, Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology and World History.

"Kohyn is a diligent and proactive student who has done an excellent job of managing academics and athletics during a busy schedule which included participating in the World Junior A Challenge," said 67's General Manager James Boyd.

Eshkawkogan was selected 21st overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection by the 67's. The 5-foot-10, 164lb. blueliner has played 31 games with Ottawa this season, scoring two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

"Kohyn is an extremely motivated student, committed to producing excellent work while balancing the rigours of the 67's hockey schedule with full time school attendance," said 67's Academic Advisor Eileen Duffin. "His work ethic has earned the respect of his teachers at Blyth Academy, his teammates and fellow students."

A member of M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Eshkawkogan represented Team Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge that took place in Sarnia this past November. Prior to his time with the Barber Poles, he helped lead Team Ontario to a gold medal at the U18 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships where he was named Best Defenceman and led the tournament in points.

Central Division - Ethan Dean (Sudbury Wolves)

Sudbury Wolves first-year forward Ethan Dean is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for December. Dean is achieving 90+ averages across four Grade 11 classes at St. Charles College, including Chemistry, Hockey, Interdisciplinary Studies and Functions.

"Ethan's attendance is excellent. He has also helped the school community on many leadership opportunities including participating as a Grade 9 Day leader and the canned food drive that collected 129,263 cans for the Sudbury Food Bank," said Wolves Academic Advisor Jennifer Humphrey.

Selected in the second round (36th overall) by the Wolves last spring, the 16-year-old from London, Ont. has registered two goals, three assists and five points in 31 games played so far this season. The 5-foot-10, 166lb. centreman collected 31 points (16-15-31) in 30 games played with the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program during the 2023-24 season.

Midwest Division - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

London Knights rookie netminder Aleksei Medvedev is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for December. Medvedev has maintained an 84 percent average in Grade 12 university-level studies at Catholic Central High School, excelling in Business Leadership, Kinesiology and Philosophy.

"Aleksei is an engaged student that is highly respectful to this teachers and classmates. He is an exemplary ambassador of Catholic Central High School, the London Knights, and the Ontario Hockey League," said Knights Academic Advisor Wendy Glover.

The 17-year-old from St. Petersburg, Russia was selected by London in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. This season, Medvedev holds a 13-4-1-0 record, a 2.64 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage, ranking fourth in save percentage and fifth in GAA among OHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-3, 180Ib. netminder was listed as a C-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft and named the OHL's Rookie of the Month for November. He'll represent the Western Conference in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas on January 15 in Brantford.

West Division - Keegan Gillen (Soo Greyhounds)

Soo Greyhounds first-year defender Keegan Gillen is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for December. The 17-year-old from Amherstburg, Ont. is achieving a 90 percent average across five Grade 12 courses at Superior Heights Collegiate & Vocational School, including a 100 percent average in Entrepreneurship.

"Keegan is an outstanding young man and an exceptional representative of a student athlete in the Ontario Hockey League. He is committed to his education," said Greyhounds' Academic Advisors, Jerry Bumbacco and Mary- Lynne Lukenda.

Selected by Sault Ste. Marie in the 14th-round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Gillen has recorded two assists across his first 27 OHL contests. The 5-foot-10, 180lb. blueliner spent the 2023-24 season with the Detroit Little Caesars U16 AAA program, registering 31 points in 56 games played.

2024-25 OHL Academic Players of the Month:

East Division:

December - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Ottawa 67's)

November - Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals)

October - Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs)

Central Division:

December - Ethan Dean (Sudbury Wolves)

November - Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara IceDogs)

October - Kent Greer (North Bay Battalion)

Midwest Division:

December - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

November - Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers)

October - Jimmy Sutherland (Guelph Storm)

West Division:

December - Keegan Gillen (Soo Greyhounds)

November - Hughston Hurt (Sarnia Sting)

October - Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit)

The OHL continues to produce student-athletes that move on to both professional and U SPORTS men's hockey endeavours.

A total of 331 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions across North America during the 2023-24 academic year, with a total contribution by teams of over $3.9 million. Over the past 10 seasons, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

A total of 194 OHL Alumni were included on U SPORTS men's hockey rosters to open the 2024-25 season.

