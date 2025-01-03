Generals Lose 7-4 to Frontenacs
January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals returned to the ice tonight and faced off against the Kingston Frontenacs. Coming into the contest, the Generals have beaten Kingston in five of their previous six games this season and would look to continue that trend on the road tonight.
Colby Barlow got Oshawa off to a hot start, scoring just 17 seconds into the game. A mishap in Kingston's defensive zone led to Owen Griffin feeding Barlow, who got a lucky bounce off the Kingston defender's stick and into the back of the net.
Oshawa had their first powerplay just five minutes later. Sennecke sent a cross-seam pass to Matthew Buckley, who made no mistake on the one-timer, 2-0.
Kingston scored a late-period goal to narrow the lead to one heading into intermission.
The second period started similarly to the first, with an Oshawa goal just 45 seconds in. A Luca D'Amato shot took a favourable rebound off the goalies' pads and onto Owen Griffin's tape, who snuck the puck under the bar, 3-1.
At the end of a Kingston powerplay, Sennecke was sprung out of the penalty box and dangled the opposition's netminder to extend the lead to three. The Frontenacs Jacob Battaglia scored less than a minute later to make it 4-2.
The rest of the period was a stalemate until the Frontenacs scored a shorthanded goal with just 44 seconds left. The Generals once again went to the locker room up one after 40 minutes of play.
Kingston scored 2 minutes into the third period, tying the game 4-4. The Frontenacs took the lead on a goal from Ben Pickell with nine minutes left in the game, 5-4.
Oshawa pulled Jacob Oster late for the extra attacker but could not convert with the extra man. Kingston's Cedrick Guindon and Matthew Soto potted empty net goals. Oshawa lost 7-4 and are now 5-2 against Kingston this season.
The Generals are back in action Sunday at home against the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.
