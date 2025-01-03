Eric Frossard Commits to Storm

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2024 third-round pick Eric Frossard has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

"Eric was among the top defensemen available in this most recent OHL Priority Selection," said George Burnett. "Eric brings excellent size, mobility, compete and has the ability to move the puck very effectively. Eric will be an important part of our young defense corps and we are very pleased that he and his family have made the decision to join the Guelph Storm."

The 6'4, 195 lbs left-shot defenseman was drafted 43rd overall by the Storm in last spring's OHL Priority Selection after notching 23 points in 30 games (5 goals and 18 assists) for the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program. Frossard added another three assists in four games at the 2024 OHL Cup before playing 10 playoff games for the Jr. Knights where he recorded one goal and nine assists. The 2008-born blueliner also suited up in two games for the GOJHL's London Nationals where he recorded two assists.

Frossard committed to the University of Notre Dame this past September before joining the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms for 21 games this season.

"It was great being drafted by Guelph and I am very excited to be joining the team," said Frossard. "I can't wait to meet the guys and I am looking forward to helping the team."

