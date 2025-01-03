Game Day, Game 36, Firebirds vs 67's - 7 p.m.

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 5-0 first period hole, scored four goals to bring themselves within one in the third but allowed a late empty-net goal and were beaten by the Windsor Spitfires, 6-4, on New Year's Eve at the WFCU Centre. Jimmy Lombardi had a goal and two assists while Connor Clattenburg recorded a goal and an assist.

BUSY BUNCH: Friday's game is the first of three games in three days for the Firebirds. Flint will head to Brampton to take on the Steelheads on Saturday afternoon then journey to Oshawa for a Sunday matinee with the Generals. It is also the fourth game in a stretch of nine games in 15 days, which began on December 28. Flint is 1-2-0-0 during the nine in 15 stretch thus far.

OTTAWA'S WORLD (JUNIORS) TOUR: The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship is taking place in Ottawa this season and TD Place, the home of the 67's, is one of the venues hosting games. Therefore the 67's are in the midst of playing nine consecutive games away from home. Ottawa last played on home ice on December 13 and is 3-3-1-1 during its road swing thus far. The Firebirds are catching the 67's at the tail end of their road swing - Friday's game is the eighth of the nine straight.

STAY HOT: Connor Clattenburg had a goal and an assist on Tuesday in Windsor, extending his point streak to six games. Clattenburg has five goals and four assists during his point streak, which has equaled Alex Kostov for the longest streak by a Firebird this season. Clattenburg also has points 10 of his past 11 games and is tied for the team lead with 12 goals.

IMPROVED PK: The Firebirds went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Tuesday afternoon and are now 23-for-25 on the penalty kill during their past six games. Flint's PK sits at 75% for the season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ottawa's head coach Dave Cameron is the head coach of Team Canada at World Juniors. The 67's are also missing their captain and leading scorer Luca Pinelli, who is playing for Team Canada...OHL teams have switched which uniform color they will wear during home games with the turn of the new year. The Firebirds will now wear their blue jerseys at home and whites on the road.

UP NEXT: The Birds will turn around and get on the bus for a trip to Brampton and a game with the Steelheads on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop at CAA Centre is scheduled for 4 p.m.

