Windsor Beats Guelph 9-5

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires and Guelph Storm did battle on Thursday the 2nd of January. It was the first game of the new calendar year and the Spitfires came out flying. The Windsor Spitfires secured a 9-5 victory over the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. This win marked the Spitfires' sixth consecutive victory, further solidifying their position in the OHL standings.

The game was highlighted by an exceptional performance from Ilya Protas, who scored four goals, including a hat trick in the first period. This achievement marked his first career OHL hat trick.

Windsor's captain, Liam Greentree, continued to be a significant contributor, maintaining his position among the league's top scorers with 64 points.

The Spitfires' victory improved their season record to 27-7-2-1, keeping them in second place overall in the OHL standings with 57 points. Meanwhile, the Guelph Storm's record fell to 10-25-2-0, placing them near the bottom of the standings.

This game was the fourth meeting between the two teams in the 2024-2025 regular season, with Windsor now leading the series 3-1-0-0 against Guelph's 1-3-0-0.

The high-scoring affair showcased the offensive capabilities of the Spitfires, who have been on a remarkable winning streak, much to the delight of their home fans. The team will look to continue this momentum as they progress through the season.

The Spitfires hit the road for games in Erie and Niagara on the weekend.

