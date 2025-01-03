CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for January 2025

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the December edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2024-25 regular season.

F - Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

9G-13A, 22 PTS, +4 in 8 GP in December

Having led both the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and CHL in scoring with 22 points over December, Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke of the Oshawa Generals (OHL) is making his first appearance of the 2024-25 season in the CHL Team of the Month. Held off the scoresheet in only one of his eight games in December, the 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., registered an impressive seven multi-point outings, including three games with three points or more. The latter included a single-game career high of four goals and six points against the Kingston Frontenacs on December 1. Ultimately, Sennecke averaged a CHL-best 2.75 points per game over the last month. His success in December has catapulted the 6-foot-4, 195-pound right winger into the OHL's top-10 scoring leaders of the 2024-25 campaign as Sennecke now leads the Generals with 52 points (24G-28A) in 31 games this season. Last June, Sennecke was the first CHL player to be taken at the 2024 NHL Draft after being selected with the third overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks. Heading into that draft, Sennecke registered 22 points (10G-12A) over 16 postseason games during the 2024 OHL Playoffs as the Generals were crowned that league's Eastern Conference champions. A former eighth overall by the Generals in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, the Anaheim Ducks prospect has totaled 175 points (71G-104A) over 155 career regular season games over his three seasons in Oshawa. A year ago, Sennecke also participated in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, playing for Team White in Moncton, N.B.

F - Oliver Tulk (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

5G-16A, 21 PTS, +9 in 9 GP in December

No player in the Western Hockey League (WHL) registered more points in the month of December than Oliver Tulk of the Calgary Hitmen (WHL), who tallied 21 points (5G-16A) in nine games played. The soon-to-be 20-year-old from Gibsons, B.C., tallied a point in all nine of his contests in December, which included registering six multi-point performances. The latter also included Tulk recording four points on three separate occasions over the last month. Having notched a point in all of his games in December, along with nabbing a point on January 1, Tulk is currently riding the WHL's second-longest active point streak with 33 points (11G-22A) in 15 games dating back to November 13. His recent string of performances over his point streak has pushed Tulk into the WHL's top-five scoring leaders as he now has 54 points (16G-38A) in 34 games during the 2024-25 season. Tulk currently leads the Hitmen in scoring (54 points) and assists (38). The 5-foot-8, 174-pound centreman is poised to establish new single-season career highs in both of those categories as he is on pace to register over 100 points for the first time in his WHL career. At the end of December, Tulk announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin for the 2025-26 season. Over 231 career games in the WHL, the 19-year-old has netted 89 goals and 124 assists for 213 points. Last season, in 2023-24, Tulk was also named a WHL Central Division Second Team All-Star.

F - Kyle Chyzowski (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

10G-10A, 20 PTS, +5 in 10 GP in December

Having led both the CHL and WHL with 10 goals over the last month, Kyle Chyzowski of the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) rounds out the forward group for December's CHL Team of the Month. In 10 games in December, the 20-year-old from Surrey, B.C., was held off the scoresheet on just one occasion. In total, Chyzowski registered eight multi-point performances in December, and he scored a goal in six contests including four games with two goals or more. Thanks to his strong play over the last month, the Portland Winterhawks captain shares the goal-scoring lead in the WHL with 27 goals during the 2024-25 campaign, while his 58 points trail only Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna (60 points) in terms of scoring in the WHL this season. Both his 27 goals and 58 points also mark career highs for Chyzowski as he is averaging a career-best 1.61 points per game so far through the 2024-25 campaign. At the beginning of this season, Chyzowski was named the 49th captain in Portland Winterhawks history. Last year, in 2023-24, the 20-year-old posted 50 points in 65 games, before leading the Winterhawks in goals with nine as Portland won a Western Conference Championship during the 2024 WHL Playoffs. Over his 243 career games in the WHL, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound centreman has tallied 76 goals and 108 assists for 184 points.

D - Henry Mews (Ottawa 67's / OHL)

4G-16A, 20 PTS, -1 in 11 GP in December

Having co-led all CHL defencemen with 20 points through 11 games in December, Calgary Flames prospect Henry Mews of the Ottawa 67's (OHL) makes his first appearance on the CHL Team of the Month this season. The 18-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was held off the scoresheet only once over the last month, having tallied a point in 10 of 11 games in December. Specifically, Mews registered six multi-point outings, including three games with three points or more. His strong offensive performance over the last month has Mews now ranked first among both OHL and CHL defencemen in scoring with 49 points (11G-38A) in 35 games this season. Over his OHL career, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound defenceman has collected 141 points (38G-103A) in 155 regular season games since being selected seventh overall by the 67's at the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (74th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft this past June, Mews has represented his country three times internationally, winning gold with Canada at both the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2024 U18 World Junior Championship. Last season, the 67's blueliner also participated in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, serving as an alternate captain for Team White in Moncton, N.B.

D - Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

5G-11A, 16 PTS, +4 in 9 GP in December

After registering five goals and 11 assists in nine games in December, 15-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont of the No.3-ranked Everett Silvertips (WHL) is making his first-ever appearance on the CHL Team of the Month. Having amassed 16 points over the last month, DuPont ranked third in scoring among defencemen in the CHL in December. Impressively, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound defenceman tallied points in eight of his nine games during the month. He also registered six multi-point performances in December, including four straight to close out the calendar year. Additionally, DuPont has tallied a goal in each of his last three contests in December as he now has four goals over his last three outings. During what is his first season in the WHL, the 15-year-old from Calgary, Alta., has totaled 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points and a +23 rating in 32 games in 2024-25. His 30 assists and 40 points on the year not only lead all WHL rookies this season, but they both rank first among all first-year skaters in the CHL. Last April, DuPont became just the ninth Exceptional Status Player in CHL history and the first defenceman in WHL history to have received this distinction to compete full-time as a 15-year-old. Later that same spring, the Everett Silvertips drafted the young blueliner with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Additionally, in November 2024, DuPont tallied four assists in four games en route to a silver medal with Canada Red at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. For his efforts in Sarnia, DuPont was named to the 2024 World U17 All-Star Team.

G - Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

6-1-0-0 record, 2.11 GAA, .936 SV% in 7 GP in December

With six wins in seven starts last month to go along with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage, Jacob Steinman of the No. 2-ranked Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) has been selected as the netminder for the CHL Team of the Month in December. Over his seven appearances, the 20-year-old from Toronto, Ont., registered five performances with 30-plus saves, recording a win in four of those contests. In six of seven starts, Steinman registered a save percentage greater than .930 as he led all QMJHL netminders with a .936 SV% for the month of December (min. 200 minutes played). Dating back to November 23, Steinman has amassed eight wins, the most of any goalie in the QMJHL. He now has 21 victories to his name during the 2024-25 campaign, which ranks first in the QMJHL and places him third in the CHL. Having played in 29 games this season, tied for the most of any netminder in the QMJHL, Steinman also ranks among the top-five goalies in the QMJHL for goals-against average (2.20), save percentage (.926), and saves (761) so far during the 2024-25 campaign.

