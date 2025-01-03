Kaiser Makes Debut as Petes Fall in the Soo

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes' Easton Rye and Soo Greyhounds' Justin Cloutier in action

(Sault Ste. Marie, ON) - On Friday, January 3, the Peterborough Petes were in Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds. The Greyhounds won the game by a score of 4-0.

It was a milestone game for Petes forward Braydon McCallum, who played in his 100th OHL game on the night. Newly signed German defenceman Rio Kaiser also made his Petes debut in the game. Easton Rye stopped 25/29 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Soo Goal (1:36) - Jordan Charron (5), Assists - Chase Reid (6), Sam Bowness (2)

Soo Goal (3:52) - Justin Cloutier (19), Assists - Owen Allard (8), Chase Reid (7)

Soo Goal (9:40) - Owen Allard (6), Assists - Chase Reid (8), Caeden Carlisle (12)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Soo Goal (11:56) - Marco Mignosa (15), Assist - Owen Allard (9)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, January 5, when they travel to Sudbury to take on the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

