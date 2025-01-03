Rangers Return to Kitchener Looking to Secure Fourth Straight Win over Otters this Season

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are seeking their fourth consecutive victory against the Erie Otters this season as the club returns to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

In their last meeting, the Rangers shut out the Otters nearing the end of November, winning 4-0 at Erie Insurance Arena. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) helped carry the workload, scoring two goals and adding an assist for a three-point performance. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) (1G, 1A) and Tanner Lam (2A) each had two points in the victory, while goaltender Jackson Parsons was flawless between the pipes, stopping all 33 shots he faced to earn the shutout - his third of the 2024-25 season.

Over the Years:

On Friday, the Rangers will compete against the Otters for the fifth time in the 2024-25 campaign, still having to close out the season series in Erie on Saturday, January 25th. It's the third and final meeting in Kitchener, with the Rangers winning three of four previous matchups. Last season, Kitchener was 4-1-1-0 against Erie. Since 2019, the Blueshirts have posted a commendable 17-7-2-1 record against the Otters, going a dominant 10-3-0-1 over that span at The Aud.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (26-7-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The East Avenue Blue went to overtime for the second time in three games, extending their winning streak to four with a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory over the Brantford Bulldogs to start the new year on a high note. With the win, Kitchener swept the two-game season series against the Bulldogs (6-3, 2-1 OT). Trailing 1-0 until the third period, Max Dirracolo tied the game under two minutes into the final frame. No goals were scored until the overtime window, which saw Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) skate end-to-end and bury his third game-winning goal of the season and second in back-to-back games. Taking the crease for Kitchener was Jackson Parsons, who was stellar again, stopping 24 of 25 shots and earning his 22nd win in the 2024-25 schedule while receiving first star of the game honours.

Neither team was able to capitalize on their power play opportunities, with the Rangers going 0-for-2 and the Bulldogs finishing 0-for-3 with the man advantage. Through 36 games, the Blueshirts currently hold a 21.4% power play percentage, and an 84.6% penalty kill percentage.

Rangers to Watch

Adrian Misaljevic has been a consistent offensive presence against Erie this year, tallying three goals and two assists in four games, including a two-goal performance on October 26th. Most recently, he also contributed an assist in the Rangers' 2-1 overtime win against the Bulldogs on Thursday. Over his last four games, he has two goals and one assist. With 18 goals and 39 points, Misaljevic leads the team and is posting an 18-21-39 stat line through 36 games.

Luca Romano has found success against Erie as of late, registering four points (1G, 3A) in three games, including a three-point night on October 26th with one goal and two assists. The sophomore has most recently picked up three assists in his last five games. Romano has taken another step offensively this season, contributing 14 goals, 17 assists, and 31 points, establishing himself as a key player up front for the Blueshirts.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) has scored in three of four matchups versus the Otters, including a goal in each of the first three games against Erie. Over those four games, he has accumulated three goals and one assist, maintaining a point-per-game pace. Appearing in all 36 games this season, Ellinas has 26 points (16G, 10A), ranking second on the team in game-winning goals (4) and power-play goals (5), while being tied for second on the team lead in goals with 16. He will aim to extend his point streak against Erie to five games on Friday.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (18-10-3-1)

Fourth in the Western Conference, Ninth in the OHL

The Erie Otters are winners of their last two games with their most recent victory coming against the Brantford Bulldogs on Tuesday, December 31st. Friday's game marks the first game of the new year for the Otters. Against Brantford, Erie claimed a back-and-forth matchup, 5-4. At one point, the Otters trailed the Bulldogs 4-2, but a three-goal three period was the exclamation point in their fifth win over the past 10 games. Two-point performances from Gabriel Frasca (2G), Malcolm Spence (1G, 1A), Pano Fimis (2A), Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) (2A), and Martin Misiak (Chicago Blackhawks) (2) helped lift the Otters to a come-from-behind win on New Year's Eve at Erie Insurance Arena. Manning the net, Noah Erliden made 31 saves, improving his 2024-25 season record to 16-5-4.

Both the Otters and the Bulldogs capitalized on one of three power play opportunities in the contest. As 2025 begins, Erie holds a 25.2% conversion rate on the power play and a 79.7% effectiveness on the penalty kill through 32 games this season. Following Friday's meeting with Kitchener, the Otters return back to Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday to host the Windsor Spitfires.

Otters to Watch:

Pano Fimis has seven points (1G, 6A) in his last five games including four assists in his previous two contests. In four games against Kitchener this season, Fimis has been a standout with two goals and four assists for a six-point total. The forward has been a consistent playmaker for the Otters, leading the club in assists (30) and points (41) - making him a key player to watch on Friday.

Malcolm Spence is on a hot streak, recording 13 points (5G, 8A) in his last 10 games. In four matchups against Kitchener, he contributed one goal and three assists. Spence ranks second on the Otters in goals (16) and assists (24) and is tied for second in points (40). Across the OHL, he's tied for third in game-winning goals (5) and tied for first in short-handed goals (3). On pace for a career-best season, he's projected to surpass his previous high of 62 points.

Sam Alfano has been a crucial offensive force for the Otters with 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points in 32 games, tying him for second on the team. He leads the team in first goals (6), power-play goals (7), and overall goals (20). In four games against Kitchener this season, he's tallied three goals and two assists. Alfano has been red-hot recently, scoring six goals in his last four games, including a hat-trick on December 14th against the Saginaw Spirit.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2023, and one that was picked from their 2023-24 roster. Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks) and Martin Misiak (Chicago Blackhawks) were selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft while Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) was taken in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

UP NEXT:

The Rangers travel to Guelph for a matinee on Sunday, January 5th against their Highway Seven Rivals, the Guelph Storm. Kitchener will then be off the ice until Friday, resuming action at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Brampton Steelheads on January 10th for the Rangers' Hockey is for Everyone Game. Puck drop against the Storm is set for 2:07 p.m.

