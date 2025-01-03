Kohyn Eshkawkogan Named OHL East Division Academic Player of the Month

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa 67's defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan has been named the OHL East Division Academic Player for the month of December, the team announced today.

'Kohyn is a diligent and proactive student who has done an excellent job of managing academics and athletics during a busy schedule which included participating in the World U17 Challenge," said 67's General Manager James Boyd.

Kohyn currently has an average of 85% in his Grade 11 university courses, including English, Functions, Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology and World History at Blyth Academy: The Glebe.

"Kohyn is an extremely motivated student, committed to producing excellent work while balancing the rigours of the hockey schedule," said 67's Academic Advisor Eileen Duffin. "His work ethic has earned the respect of his teachers at Blyth, his teammates and fellow students."

Kohyn, 16, was drafted 21st overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He has played 26 games with the 67's scoring two goals and 9 assists for 11 points so far this season. A member of M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Eshkawkogan represented Team Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge that took place in Sarnia this past November. Prior to his time with the Barber Poles, he helped lead Team Ontario to a gold medal at the U18 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships where he was named Best Defenceman and led the tournament in points.

