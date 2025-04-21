Colby Barlow Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals forward Colby Barlow has been named the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week.

Barlow continued his strong playoff performance in the second round, collecting nine points, including three goals and six assists.

The Winnipeg Jets prospect has been doing more than just scoring, chipping in on the penalty kill, and being a leader on the forecheck.

Looking big picture, Barlow has been a large part of the Gens' offence this post-season, leading the team in points while sitting third overall in the league.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.