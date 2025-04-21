Barlow, Parsons and Arquette Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Generals' Colby Barlow Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow of the Oshawa Generals is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering three goals, six assists and nine points in four victories.

Helping the Generals punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Championship Series, Barlow tallied a goal and two assists on Tuesday to earn first star honours in a 7-2 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He found the scoresheet again on Thursday, recording a goal and an assist to once again earn first star honours in a 4-2 win. The 6-foot-1, 190lb. forward added a helper on Saturday as the Generals edged the Bulldogs 3-2. Capping off the series with a fourth straight win, Barlow contributed another goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory on Sunday, earning first star honours for the third time last week.

A 20-year-old from Orillia, Ont., Barlow registered 32 goals, 29 assists, and 61 points in 62 games with the Generals this season. Now in his fourth OHL campaign, Barlow has tallied 245 points (148-97-245) over 230 regular season games since being selected eighth overall by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Helping the Generals reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year, Barlow has recorded nine goals, 12 assists, and 21 points through 12 playoff games, ranking third among all post-season point-getters. The veteran left-winger was selected 18th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also considered for this week's award, Gage Heyes of the Kingston Frontenacs recorded three goals and five assists over four games, while Generals teammate Luca Marrelli (Columbus Blue Jackets) also stood out with eight points (1-7-8).

Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the sixth time this season, going 3-1 including two shutouts, along with a 1.77 goals-against average, and a .930 save percentage.

Helping the Rangers regain momentum in their second-round series, currently tied 3-3 with the Windsor Spitfires, Parsons made an impressive 93 saves last week. He turned aside 19 of 24 shots on Monday as the Rangers fell 6-3 to the Spitfires. Parsons rebounded on Wednesday with a 24-save shutout in a 3-0 win, earning first star honours. The 6-foot-2, 202lb. netminder then stopped 21-of-23 shots in a 5-2 victory on Friday. He closed out the week with a 29-save shutout on Sunday, earning third star honours as Kitchener blanked Windsor 4-0.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons played to a regular season record of 37-12-3-0, ranking second among OHL netminders with a 2.24 goals-against average and .920 save percentage, along with a league-leading five shutouts over 52 games played. The former third-round pick (53rd overall) by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, boasting a career record of 74-44-7-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and nine shutouts over 130 regular season games. He ranks first among all OHL goaltenders in 2025 Playoff action, playing to a 7-4 record including two shutouts, along with a 2.26 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Parsons was recently named the OHL's Overage Player of the Year and is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Also considered for the award this week, Jacob Oster helped the Oshawa Generals clinch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final, playing to a 4-0 record. Austin Elliott of the London Knights was also a standout, playing to a 2-0 record including a shutout.

Rangers' Cameron Arquette Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Cameron Arquette of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registering three assists across four games played.

Arquette picked up an assist on Monday as the Rangers fell 6-3 to the Windsor Spitfires. As Kitchener stayed alive with three straight wins, he closed out the week with two more assists on Sunday in a 4-0 victory, tying the second-round series 3-3 to force a Game 7.

Selected by Kitchener in the fourth round (71st overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA program, the 17-year-old from Wheatley, Ont. appeared in 53 regular season games with the Rangers this season, tallying eight goals, seven assists and 15 points. He spent the 2023-24 season with the OJHL's Leamington Flyers, recording 43 points (15-28-43) in 45 games played.

Also considered for the award this week, Nikolas Rossetto of the Brantford Bulldogs registered two helpers in four contests.

