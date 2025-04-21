Join Us at Chuck's Roadhouse Downtown for a Game 7 Watch Party

April 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After a thrilling game six overtime victory to force a game seven, the Kingston Frontenacs are happy to announce that Chuck's Roadhouse will be the official game seven watch party hosts. Come cheer on the Frontenacs in the winner takes all contest against the Barrie Colts! There will be so much going on all night long, including:

Your chance to win amazing prizes from the Frontenacs

Chuck Buck's being given out for fans to use on their next visit

and a special offer of 10% off food and $4 domestic 18 oz beer for anyone who wears a Frontenacs logo (hat, shirt, jersey, etc.)

Make your reservation at Chuck's Roadhouse Downtown NOW to ensure a seat!

We can't wait to see our amazing fans supporting our team in the biggest game of the season at Chuck's Roadhouse for game seven!

Where: Chuck's Roadhouse Downtown (178 Ontario Street)

Phone number: 613-766-8999

When: Party starts at 6PM and the puck drops on game seven at 7PM on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact Tracy Patrick at 613-217-8859.

