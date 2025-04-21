Frontenacs Force Game Seven on Tuesday Night in Barrie

OHL Kingston Frontenacs

Frontenacs Force Game Seven on Tuesday Night in Barrie

April 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release


Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | BAR 0

13:45 Jacob Battaglia (2) - Gage Heyes, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)

KGN 1 | BAR 1

17:56 Emil Hemming (7) - Tristan Bertucci, Kashawn Aitcheson

2nd Period

KGN 1 | BAR 2

11:16 Tristan Bertucci (3) - Anthony Romani, Beau Jelsma (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 2 | BAR 2

3:46 Jacob Battaglia (3) - Tuomas Uronen, Gage Heyes (PPG)

OVERTIME

KGN 3 | BAR 2

2:53 Gage Heyes (4) - Ethan Hay, Ben Pickell

