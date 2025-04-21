Frontenacs Force Game Seven on Tuesday Night in Barrie
April 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | BAR 0
13:45 Jacob Battaglia (2) - Gage Heyes, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)
KGN 1 | BAR 1
17:56 Emil Hemming (7) - Tristan Bertucci, Kashawn Aitcheson
2nd Period
KGN 1 | BAR 2
11:16 Tristan Bertucci (3) - Anthony Romani, Beau Jelsma (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 2 | BAR 2
3:46 Jacob Battaglia (3) - Tuomas Uronen, Gage Heyes (PPG)
OVERTIME
KGN 3 | BAR 2
2:53 Gage Heyes (4) - Ethan Hay, Ben Pickell
