The Great Canadian Fan Bus Is Headed to Windsor for Game 7

April 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Our travel partner, Great Canadian Holidays and Coaches are sending a fan bus to Windsor! We want to see RTown supporting the boys on the road for Game 7. The Fan Bus trips are available now on their website!

Website and Details:

Great Canadian Website

Step 1: Click on One Day Getaways

Step 2: Drop down to Sports and the trip portal with all of the details and book now feature are all there

Or directly here:

https://www.greatcanadianholidays.com/Tour/Kitchener-Rangers-Fan-Trips-ODay

For inquiries, contact:

(519) 896-8687or1 (800) 461-8687

Please take note of the following extension: Tour reservations: x 280

Hours: Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.