The Great Canadian Fan Bus Is Headed to Windsor for Game 7
April 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Our travel partner, Great Canadian Holidays and Coaches are sending a fan bus to Windsor! We want to see RTown supporting the boys on the road for Game 7. The Fan Bus trips are available now on their website!
Website and Details:
Great Canadian Website
Step 1: Click on One Day Getaways
Step 2: Drop down to Sports and the trip portal with all of the details and book now feature are all there
Or directly here:
https://www.greatcanadianholidays.com/Tour/Kitchener-Rangers-Fan-Trips-ODay
For inquiries, contact:
(519) 896-8687or1 (800) 461-8687
Please take note of the following extension: Tour reservations: x 280
Hours: Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
