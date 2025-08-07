Penalty Shootout: Club América vs. Portland Timbers: Leagues Cup
August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 7, 2025
- Verizon Announces Columbus Crew Partnership and Veteran Debt Relief Initiative - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats Club Tijuana 2-1 on Wednesday, Securing Spot in Knockout Rounds of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Draw 1-1 with Club AmÉrica at Q2 Stadium in Final Phase One Match of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Phase One of 2025 Leagues Cup with 1-0 Victory over Querétaro; Ojeda Scores Fourth Goal in as Many Games - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Falls to Atlético de San Luis - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Draw 1-1 with Club AmÉrica at Q2 Stadium in Final Phase One Match of Leagues Cup 2025
- Timbers Earn Back-To-Back Leagues Cup Shutout Wins with 1-0 Victory Over QuerÉtaro F.C. at Providence Park
- Timbers Open Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Victory over Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park
- Timbers Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Roster
- Timbers Fight to 1-0 Shutout Road Win at LAFC