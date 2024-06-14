Peguero's Blast Lifts Indy to Back-To-Back Victories
June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Liover Peguero crushed a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, lifting the Indianapolis Indians to a 3-2 defeat of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark
Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Peguero launched his fourth home run of the season off Anthony Maldonado (L, 4-3) to give the Indians (28-37) an advantage. The solo shot was Peguero's second round-tripper in as many days after hitting a solo homer in Thursday night's victory.
Indianapolis opened the scoring with a two-run first inning courtesy of a Matt Fraizer single to score Malcom Nuñez and Canaan Smith-Njigba. The trio combined for four of Indy's five hits in the contest, with Nuñez's 2-for-4 performance leading the pack.
The Jumbo Shrimp (30-37) responded in the next inning to tie the game with a pair of RBI singles from Jonathan Davis and Javier Sanoja. Jake Woodford held Jacksonville scoreless from then on, punching out seven total hitters over 6.0 innings in his organizational debut.
In relief of Woodford, the duo of Chris Gau and Geronimo Franzua (W, 2-4) allowed three hits across 3.0 innings to secure Indianapolis' second consecutive win and tie the six-game series against Jacksonville at 2-2.
The Indians and Jumbo Shrimp will square off in the fifth game of the six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 PM ET. Southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (1-6, 8.74) is set to toe the rubber for the Indians, while RHP Shaun Anderson (0-1, 2.45) will get the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Chasers Sweep Doubleheader Over Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Peguero's Blast Lifts Indy to Back-To-Back Victories - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Start Slow, Fall to Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Elder Dominates and Stripers' Offense Explodes for Four Homers in 12-0 Rout of Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Offense Explodes Again, Festa K's 10 Again, Saints Win Again - St. Paul Saints
- Early Deficit Too Much for Bats in 9-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Fall 8-3 in Buffalo on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Big Eighth Inning Propels Bisons To Win Over Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Caps off Historic Night with Walk-Off Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-2 in Pitchers' Duel - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Blows Out Memphis Friday Night - Norfolk Tides
- Ritter Homers Twice, Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 7-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Fall, 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Allow Seven Runs in Fourth, Drop Game at Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Early Dingers Sink IronPigs Against Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Baz Shines in Bulls' Win, 5-2 - Durham Bulls
- Walsh Homered in Charlotte's 5-2 Loss Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Stifled by Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Saturday Bisons Host Native American Heritage Night with Pom Pom Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- Kuhl Promoted to Chicago White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Why Worcester: The Studley Family - Worcester Red Sox
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bluey to be at Coca-Cola Park on July 3rd for the First Game of Scheduled Doubleheader - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Peguero's Blast Lifts Indy to Back-To-Back Victories
- Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1
- Infielder Alika Williams Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis
- IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 14-15 at Victory Field
- Gorski's Homer One of Three Indians' Hits in Loss to Jacksonville