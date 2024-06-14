Peguero's Blast Lifts Indy to Back-To-Back Victories

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Liover Peguero crushed a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, lifting the Indianapolis Indians to a 3-2 defeat of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark

Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Peguero launched his fourth home run of the season off Anthony Maldonado (L, 4-3) to give the Indians (28-37) an advantage. The solo shot was Peguero's second round-tripper in as many days after hitting a solo homer in Thursday night's victory.

Indianapolis opened the scoring with a two-run first inning courtesy of a Matt Fraizer single to score Malcom Nuñez and Canaan Smith-Njigba. The trio combined for four of Indy's five hits in the contest, with Nuñez's 2-for-4 performance leading the pack.

The Jumbo Shrimp (30-37) responded in the next inning to tie the game with a pair of RBI singles from Jonathan Davis and Javier Sanoja. Jake Woodford held Jacksonville scoreless from then on, punching out seven total hitters over 6.0 innings in his organizational debut.

In relief of Woodford, the duo of Chris Gau and Geronimo Franzua (W, 2-4) allowed three hits across 3.0 innings to secure Indianapolis' second consecutive win and tie the six-game series against Jacksonville at 2-2.

The Indians and Jumbo Shrimp will square off in the fifth game of the six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 PM ET. Southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (1-6, 8.74) is set to toe the rubber for the Indians, while RHP Shaun Anderson (0-1, 2.45) will get the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp.

