Bluey to be at Coca-Cola Park on July 3rd for the First Game of Scheduled Doubleheader

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Wackadoo! The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that everyone's favorite Australian pup, Bluey, will be at Coca-Cola Park on July 3rd for the first game of that day's scheduled doubleheader, with the meet and greet beginning at 12:30 p.m.!

Come and meet everyone's favorite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Please note: In order to access the meet and greet with Bluey, fans must purchase a ticket to the IronPigs game. The meet and greet will last from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The meet and greet will only be taking place during game one of that day's doubleheader, so a ticket to game one on July 3rd is necessary to access the meet and greet with Bluey. Tickets may be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447).

We advise parents and caregivers to arrive early to allow enough time to take pictures and avoid lines.

Date: July 3rd, 2024, Game One between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Time: The meet and greet with Bluey will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 4:30 p.m.

Location: Coca Cola Park (1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, PA 18109)

More Information and to Buy Tickets: IronPigsbaseball.com

About Bluey

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways.

