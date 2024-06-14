Baz Shines in Bulls' Win, 5-2
June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Shane Baz tossed six solid innings, fanning eight to lead the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 5-2 on Friday night at the DBAP.
Baz (W, 2-3), recovering from Tommy John surgery, worked his longest post-surgery start, throwing six frames in just 73 pitches, reaching 98mph late his victory over the Knights (26-40). Nathan Wiles, Erasmo Ramirez and Manny Rodriguez (S, 5) closed out the Bulls' second straight win in the series.
Durham (33-34) scored three times in the first inning, capitalizing on three straight walks from Nick Nastrini (L, 0-5) that opened the game. Austin Shenton singled in a pair, with a double play grounder by Rene Pinto scoring the other run.
CJ Hinojosa struck for a two-run homer in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.
Durham is within one game of the .500 mark, the closest they have been since a 2-3 record five games into the season.
The six-game series continues Saturday night at 6:35 PM with Joe Rock (4-2, 3.32) scheduled to start against Charlotte.
