Walsh Homered in Charlotte's 5-2 Loss Friday

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) - Jared Walsh homered for the second consecutive day, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 5-2 on Friday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC.

The Bulls scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead over the Knights. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Durham first baseman Austin Shenton. All three runs in the frame were charged to RHP Nick Nastrini (0-5, 6.48), who started Friday's game for the Knights.

The Bulls added two more runs against Nastrini on a C.J. Hinojosa two-run home run in the fourth inning. In all, Nastrini allowed five runs on four hits over four innings. He was charged with the loss in his first start since being optioned back to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox.

The Knights scored twice on Friday night and did so in the top of the fifth inning on an Adam Hackenberg RBI single and in the top of the seventh thanks to the Walsh home run. For Walsh, the home run was his second in as many games and his seventh overall on the season. He had two hits in Friday's loss.

Charlotte relievers Prelander Berroa, Fraser Ellard and Josimar Cousin held the Bulls scoreless over the final four innings.

With the loss on Friday, the Bulls evened up the head-to-head season series at 5-5.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series with a 6:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Saturday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.