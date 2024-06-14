June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (29-37) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (28-37)

Friday, June 14 - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Sam McWilliams (4-2, 6.63) vs. RHP Xzavion Curry (0-6, 8.10)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers play the fourth of their six-game series tonight at Huntington Park...it marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season, following May 7-12 in which Iowa and Columbus split...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Sam McWilliams who will make his fourth start of the season and first since game two of a doubleheader on April 19 vs. Louisville...the Clippers are slated to start right-hander Xzavion Curry, who will make his 10th appearance (ninth start) for Columbus...Curry has made three starts with Cleveland this season and has gone 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA (8 ER in 12.2 IP) and has eight strikeouts.

LAST NIGHT'S NEWS: Iowa dropped their fourth straight game last night in Columbus by a score of 9-7...the I-Cubs fell despite tallying five extra-base hits, including two home runs...Kyle McGowin made the start for Iowa and gave up five runs on six hits across 3.0 innings of work...Michael Arias tossed 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two in relief and Eduarniel Núñez suffered his first Triple-A loss as he allowed four runs.

STARTING OFF WITH A BANG: Iowa infielder Miles Mastrobuoni led off last night's game with a home run... it marked the third such home run of the season for Iowa following David Peralta on May 9 vs. Columbus and Pete Crow-Armstrong on April 4 vs. Toledo...Mastrobuoni went 2-for-4 with three runs, a double, a home, two RBI and a walk in last night's loss.

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs are visiting Columbus for the first time since they played a three-game set July 14-16, 2023 in which Iowa won two of the three games and outscored the Clippers 11-10...Iowa has dropped the first three games of the current series and have been outscored by Columbus 18-12...this marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season following a six-game series at Principal Park from May 7-12 in which each team won three games Columbus outscored the I-Cubs 41-40.

WELCOME BACK, CHASE: Iowa infielder Chase Strumpf played in his first game back with Iowa since being placed on the injured list on April 20...Strumpf hit his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Mason Hickman which marked his first home run since April 14 at St. Paul...Strumpf played in three games on a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs and batted .143 (1-for-7) before rejoining the I-Cubs prior to last night's game at Columbus.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa fell to 11-11 in one-run games this season in their 3-2 loss Tuesday night at Columbus...they have played 22 one-run games which is the tied for second-most in the IL, trailing Omaha (16-6)...in addition, the I-Cubs have gone 6-10 in two-run games, which is the third-most in the International League trailing Buffalo (10-8).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Iowa began a road trip on Tuesday in which they will play 12 games over the next 14 days... the trip began Tuesday night at Columbus where they will play six games before traveling to Indianapolis for another six-game series...the I-Cubs have gone 11-20 on the road this season and have dropped their last four games on the road dating back to June 2 at Louisville.

WINDY CITY: In the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game, Bryce Windham hit his first home run since July 28, 2023 at Memphis...Windy is slashing .324/.378/.559 (11-for-34) with five extra-base hits and three RBI in 10 June games...Bryce has also made appearances at five different positions, including catcher (19 games), second base (eight) first base (six), right field (three) and designated hitter (two).

HEY, CARL, GOOD TO SEE YOU: I-Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 outings (11.0 IP) which is tied for the second-longest such active streak in the International League this season...Edwards Jr.'s seven saves this season rank tied for fourth in the IL this season and he has converted all but one of his save opportunities.

International League Stories from June 14, 2024

