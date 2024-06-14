Saturday Bisons Host Native American Heritage Night with Pom Pom Giveaway

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons are proud to partner with Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host Native American Heritage Night as the club faces the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday, June 15. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with the Sahlen Field gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Get to the ballpark early because the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a Pom Pom Giveaway, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Special pregame festivities will also include music, live dancers, the Nayo T Ballers Native Youth Baseball Team as our Dream Team, the Iroquois Post 1587 Color Guard, and much, much more. Then as the Bisons take on the Red Sox, there will be special in-game scoreboard messages and your chance to win a Bisons Suite Night by visiting the Seneca Resorts & Casinos concourse table.

Saturday's game is also the club's first Labatt-urday Night of the season, featuring $4 Labatt Blue and Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the concourse by Sections 111 (3B side) and 116 (1B side) of the main concourse. We'll also give out special Labatt-themed Prizes to lucky seats during the game... and of course, one lucky fan could also go home with Labatt Beer for a Year!!

Please note: 'Beer for a Year' prize will be awarded in the form of 12, $25 gift cards (a case/month)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.