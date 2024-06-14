Big Eighth Inning Propels Bisons To Win Over Worcester

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, NY - The Bisons put up a six-run eighth inning to push past Worcester 8-3 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

Brian Serven got the Bisons on the board in the bottom of the second inning. The RBI line drive single to left field scored Orelvis Martinez from second base. With Martinez crossing the plate, Buffalo gained a 1-0 advantage.

The Bisons kept the Worcester offense at bay through five innings thanks in part to Nick Fraze. Fraze went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits, and a walk. He also collected three strikeouts.

The WooSox responded in the top of the sixth inning as Chase Meidroth hit a solo home run. The solo shot, his second hit of the night tied the game at 1-1.

The WooSox was a key factor in keeping this game a low-scoring affair. Jason Alexander went five innings only allowing two hits. Despite walking three Bisons' hitters, he struck out six, while only allowing one unearned run.

Buffalo regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. After two straight walks given up by the WooSox, Steward Berroa reached on a throwing error by Nick Sogard. The error allowed Will Robertson to score and Cam Eden to advance to third. The unearned run allowed the Bisons to retake the lead, 2-1.

Paxton Shultz replaced Hayden Juenger with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Schultz helped to preserve the lead as he stumped the WooSox hitters, striking out six hitters in 2.2 innings pitched. He also only allowed one hit in the strong relief outing out of the bullpen.

Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bisons added an insurance run as Riley Tirotta brought home Damiano Palmegiani with an RBI double sharply lined to center field. The run scored pushed the Bisons lead to 3-1.

The Bisons would add on three batters later as a Robertson hard-hit single would push across Tirotta to extend the lead to 4-1 Bisons.

The Bisons would further extend the lead as Sal Romano walked home Serven on a bases-loaded jam pushing the lead to 5-1 Bisons.

The Bisons would add on further in the inning, as a Michael Turconi double scored Rafael Lantigua, Robertson, and Berroa. By the end of the inning, the Bisons held an 8-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, back-to-back doubles allowed the WooSox to get a run back; making the score 8-2 Bisons. Then, a Matthew Lugo single allowed Nathan Hickey to score, cutting the Buffalo lead down to five, 8-3.

The Bisons and WooSox will continue their series with game five of their six-game set on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.