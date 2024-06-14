SWB Game Notes - June 14

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-26) @ Rochester Red Wings (33-31)

Game 67 | Road Game 37 | Innovative Field | Friday, June 14, 2024 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Gerrit Cole (MLB Rehab) vs RHP Joan Adon (3-5, 6.35)

T.J. FUNFIELD- T.J. Rumfield had two hits in the win last night, raising his batting average to .305 in Triple-A. In his first season, he has recorded 54 in 45 games with 31 runs batted in. Rumfield has totalled 12 doubles and five home runs.

HIP HIP JOSE: Jose Rojas smacked his team-leading 12th home run of the season yesterday, third most in the farm system. Rojas also leads the team with 42 runs batted in, also third most.

PITCHING STAFF POWER: The RailRiders pitching staff recorded 24.1 consecutive scoreless innings with the tenth frame clean in Sunday's game, back-to-back shutout wins, and then 5.1 innings of no-run ball in yesterdays contest. The team had already thrown 19 straight scoreless frames back in Jacksonville at the end of April.

HE GOT ON BASE: Ben Rice snapped his on-base streak at seven straight games since he made his Triple-A debut last week. Rice is 12-for-32 for a .375 batting average while driving in nine and scoring eight of his own. The Yankees #12 prospect plays both catcher and first base.

DOMÍNGUEZ RETURNS - The Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has been activated off the 60-Day Injured List and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He played a total of 21 rehab games for a .358 average with 29 hits, includingi six homers. Domínguez is back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

GERRIT COLE'S COMEBACK - The Yankees have transferred Gerrit Cole's rehab assignment to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this week. The reigning Cy Young winner will make his third rehab start as he prepares to come back from right elbow inflammation. Cole was initially placed on the Injured List on March 28 and begin his comeback on June 4, pitching in two outings with Double-A Somerset. The six-time All-Star has worked his way up to 57 pitches as he prepares to re-join the MLB leading New York Yankees starting rotation.

A PLAYOFF PUSH - The RailRiders are third in the International League with just a week and a half to go in the first half of the season. SWB is 4.5 games back from the leading Omaha Storm Chasers, while Syracuse is 4.0 games out of first. The Royals Triple-A affiliate has played three less games than the RailRiders but will make one up today as a part of a doubleheader.

ALLEN'S ADVANCING - Greg Allen has made strides this season after spending three weeks on the Injured List in April. Allen's month of May saw him batting .305 in 19 games. In June, the switch hitter holds a .281 average with a home run and seven runs batted in.

