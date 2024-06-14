RailRiders Fall, 2-1

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 2-1 to the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night in front of a record crowd of 13,605 fans at Innovative Field. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched four and a third innings while striking out ten on a rehab assignment with the RailRiders.

Cole made his first rehab appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after two last week with Somerset. The reigning Cy Young winner is on his way back from an injured list stint due to right elbow inflammation. Cole allowed just two hits in his appearance, with the first being a single to Jack Dunn in the first frame.

Jeter Downs got the RailRiders an early 1-0 lead. The righty homered in the third inning off of Rochester starter Joan Adon. It was Downs' sixth of the season and his 26th run batted in.

In the bottom half, Cole struck out the side 1-2-3. His fastball ranged from 93-95 throughout the game and peaked at 97.8 mph.

The Red Wings tied things up at one in the next frame. Dunn reached on an error and was able to score on a Riley Adams single. The run was unearned.

Cole struck out the first batter he saw in the fifth for his tenth K of the game. He tossed two offerings to the next hitter, but was pulled with a hard cap at 70 pitches. The 33-year-old did not allow a walk while garnering one groundout and one flyout.

Both teams had opportunities to get ahead, including chances with the bases loaded, but the game stayed tied until the bottom of the ninth.

Phil Bickford walked Jackson Cluff to start the bottom of the ninth. He stole second and moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt. Erick Mejia's sacrifice fly walked-off the game 2-1 for Rochester.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against Rochester on Friday at Innovative Field. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is set to get the start against Spenser Watkins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 P.M. SWB returns home to PNC Field on June 18 to face Buffalo. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 40-27

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.