Redbirds Allow Seven Runs in Fourth, Drop Game at Tides

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 9-2 loss at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Friday night at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (2-2) allowed seven runs on six hits, walked one and struck out seven in 3.2 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher allowed two home runs in the game. Right-handed reliever Andre Granillo was the only Memphis pitcher to not allow a run.

The lone Redbirds runs came in the top of the ninth inning. Designated hitter Nick Dunn had the only Memphis RBI in the game with an RBI bloop double with two outs in the ninth. Center fielder Matt Koperniak led the way once again with a 2-for-4 night out of the leadoff spot.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

