Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-2 in Pitchers' Duel
June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite smacking 10 hits, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 3-2 to the Indianapolis Indians Friday night in front of 6,810 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
With the score knotted at two, the Indianapolis Indians (28-37) broke the tie in the top of the ninth inning.
Liover Peguero (4) blasted a solo homer against Jacksonville (30-37) Anthony Maldonado (L, 4-2) to take a 3-2 lead.
In the top of the second inning, the Indians strung together multiple hits to take an early lead.
Malcom Nuñez started with a single and Canaan Smith-Njigba followed with a sharp double. Two batters later, Matt Fraizer singled, scoring both Nuñez and Smith-Njigba and giving Indianapolis a 2-0 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the bottom of the second frame.
Marty Costes reached on a fielder's choice and went to third on a double from Griffin Conine.
Jonathan Davis followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Javier Sanoja drove in Conine with the third consecutive hit, tying the game at two.
