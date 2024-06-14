Norfolk Blows Out Memphis Friday Night
June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (34-33) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (35-32), 9-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk held a 9-0 shutout into the ninth and finished off the Redbirds to get back in the win column.
Norfolk first scored in the first inning when Heston Kjerstad hit a double off the top of the wall that nearly cleared the fence. He later scored on the error to make it 1-0.
The Tides exploded for seven runs in the fourth to help blowout the Redbirds early. It started with back-to-back home runs by Billy Cook and Daniel Johnson to make it 3-0.
Following the back-to-back jacks, Anthony Servideo would get his first hit and RBI on the same play. It was his Triple-A debut after getting called up today. With the bases loaded, Kjerstad hit an automatic double to score two runs. Cook followed with another two runs on an RBI single to cap the seven run inning to go up 9-0.
That was more than enough for Tides starter Brandon Young to work with. He lasted 5.0 innings, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out four. He retired 15-of-16 batters.
Trey McGough continued the success of Young in relief. He tossed 3.0 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three. He earned his second hold of the season.
Memphis was able to scratch across two runs in the ninth but that would be all as the Tides won, 9-2. That ties the series up at 2-2. Tomorrow, RHP Julio Teheran (0-0, 15.75) will throw for Norfolk while LHP Michael McGreevy (3-6, 5.01) will pitch for Memphis. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES
We Goin' Back-to-Back: Billy Cook and Daniel Johnson hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning...that was the fourth time the Tides have done so this season...it was the second time Cook and Johnson went back-to-back this season (June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...it was Cook's fifth home run of the season, while it was the 12th for Johnson.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 14, 2024
- I-Cubs Start Slow, Fall to Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Elder Dominates and Stripers' Offense Explodes for Four Homers in 12-0 Rout of Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Offense Explodes Again, Festa K's 10 Again, Saints Win Again - St. Paul Saints
- Early Deficit Too Much for Bats in 9-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Fall 8-3 in Buffalo on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Big Eighth Inning Propels Bisons To Win Over Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Caps off Historic Night with Walk-Off Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-2 in Pitchers' Duel - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Blows Out Memphis Friday Night - Norfolk Tides
- Ritter Homers Twice, Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 7-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Fall, 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Allow Seven Runs in Fourth, Drop Game at Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Early Dingers Sink IronPigs Against Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Baz Shines in Bulls' Win, 5-2 - Durham Bulls
- Walsh Homered in Charlotte's 5-2 Loss Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Stifled by Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Saturday Bisons Host Native American Heritage Night with Pom Pom Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- Kuhl Promoted to Chicago White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Why Worcester: The Studley Family - Worcester Red Sox
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bluey to be at Coca-Cola Park on July 3rd for the First Game of Scheduled Doubleheader - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.