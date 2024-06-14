Early Dingers Sink IronPigs Against Mets

Syracuse, N.Y. - Three homers in the first five innings torpedoed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-37) in a 7-3 loss to the Syracuse Mets on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse started the scoring right out of the gate in the bottom of the first. Luisangel Acuna doubled to start the frame and then stole third base. Brett Baty drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Luke Ritter then stepped up and went yard, smashing a solo homer to double the Mets advantage.

Rhylan Thomas made it 3-0 Syracuse as he popped a solo homer in the second to start that inning.

The 'Pigs got on the board in the fourth. Buddy Kennedy doubled and Jordan Luplow then walked with one out. After a popup, Matt Kroon came through with a two-out RBI single scoring Kennedy with the IronPigs first run of the game.

The Mets cancelled that run out however as in the last of the fourth, consecutive doubles from Thomas and then Yolmer Sanchez plated a run to restore the Mets three-run advantage.

After singles for Rylan Bannon and Baty with one out in the fifth, Syracuse pulled away fully. Ritter hit his second homer of the day, a three-run shot and his 14th of the season, to make it 7-1 Mets.

Aramis Garcia crushed his second homer of the week and fifth of the season, a two-run shot, in the eighth to pull the IronPigs to within four.

Jose Butto (3-2) earned the win for the Mets, working 5.2 innings and allowing just one run on five hits and two walks, striking out four.

Freddy Tarnok (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs over two innings on three hits, striking out three without issuing a walk.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, June 15 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Tyler Phillips (6-3, 5.30) is slated to go for the IronPigs while Syracuse hands the ball to Joey Lucchesi (4-2, 3.86).

