Rochester Caps off Historic Night with Walk-Off Win

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a historic night that saw 13,605 fans cross the gates at Innovative Field for the largest regular-season crowd in stadium history, the Rochester American Giants (Red Wings) delivered their fourth walk-off victory of the season to beat Scranton/WB, 2-1, and even the series at two games apiece. 3B Erick Mejia delivered the knockout blow with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for his second game-winner of the season. RHP Joan Adon delivered 5.0 strong innings and allowed one earned on four hits on the mound to counter rehabbing RailRiders right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Scranton/WB initiated the scoring in the top of the third on Friday night. Former Rochester SS Jeter Downs turned a fastball the other way over the left-center field fence. The 405-foot solo shot marked his seventh of the year, pulling the RailRiders ahead 1-0.

Rochester fought back in the bottom of the fourth as SS Jack Dunn reached second due to a fielding error in an attempt to throw him out at first. With two outs, 1B Riley Adams smoked a ball past the second baseman that scored Dunn to tie up the game at 1-1. The single gave Adams his sixth RBI of the season in nine games with Rochester.

The game remained knotted at one heading into the bottom of the ninth. 2B Jackson Cluff led off the inning and worked a seven-pitch walk, and later stole second base in a very close play to put himself in scoring position. C Brady Lindsly then laid a sacrifice bunt down the third base line that moved the winning run to third and brought up Erick Mejia. The Dominican Republic native drove a ball to right-center deep enough for Cluff to tag up, score, and win the game for the American Giants, 2-1.

Rochester right-hander Joan Adon got the start on the mound for Rochester Friday night. He logged 5.0 solid innings of work with one earned run on four hits, six strikeouts, and four walks. RHP Adonis Medina then pitched 1.0 scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout. Next out of the bullpen was LHP Joe La Sorsa who threw 0.2 scoreless innings with one hit and two strikeouts. RHP Amos Willingham got the ball after, and pitched 1.1 hitless innings of his own with two walks. RHP Orlando Ribalta was tasked with the ninth inning, and pitched 1.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Diamond Pro Player of Friday's game goes to RHP Joan Adon. The Dominican Republic native turned in 5.0 innings of one-run baseball tonight, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking four. This is the second time he's allowed one or fewer in at least 5.0 innings pitched this season and the first time since April 16 against Toledo.

Rochester looks to take a 3-2 series lead Saturday night in the fifth game of the series. RHP Spenser Watkins gets the nod for Rochester. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

