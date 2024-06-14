Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 vs. Scranton/WB

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (40-26) vs. Rochester American Giants (33-31)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

TBA vs. RHP Joan Adon (3-5, 6.35)

BOMBS AWAY: After falling behind by four runs through the sixth inning Thursday night, the Rochester American Giants battled back and scored five unanswered runs to secure a 5-4 victory...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN'S three-run shot put the Plates on the board in the sixth, and 2B JACKSON CLUFF launched a homer of his own an inning later to tie the game before LF DARREN BAKER drove in the winning run four batters later...RHP RICO GARCIA secured his team-leading 10th save of the season in relief... Rochester looks to even the series at two games apiece in the fourth game of the six game set against Scranton/WB, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound for his 12th start of the season.

TEE TIME: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN teed off and launched his 16th home run of the season last night, a three-run run shot down the right field line that traveled 404 feet at 106.0 MPH to cap off a 1-for-3 night at the plate while adding a walk...16 home runs ties him with Luken Baker (MEM) for most in the International League...

14 of his 16 home runs this season have come off right-handed pitching, and nine of the 16 have come at Innovative Field...this also marks his ninth home run that traveled 400-plus feet.

UP & ADAMS: C RILEY ADAMS pushed his on-base streak to seven games with an infield single in the second last night, and finished 1-for-2 with one walk...through his first eight games with Rochester this season, Adams carries a .367 batting average (11-for-30) with three home runs and a 1.108 OPS.

ACTION JACKSON: 2B JACKSON CLUFF roped his fourth home run with Rochester yesterday, a 364-foot shot into the home bullpen in right field...the BYU product went 1-for-3 in the contest and is hitting .327 (16-for-49) in 16-night games with Rochester...

All four of his home runs this season have been against right-handed pitching.

BAKERS BAGS: LF DARREN BAKER logged his 15th multi-hit game of the season last night, going 2-for-4 with one run, an RBI, and a stolen base...this breaks a tie with 1B JUAN YEPEZ for the second-most multi-hit games on the team, trailing only OF JAMES WOOD (16)...

Baker now has 22 stolen bases this season, tied for second-most in the International League.

GUTSY GARCIA: RHP RICO GARCIA picked up his 10th save of the season Thursday night, turning in 1.1 hitless frames to secure the victory...10 saves is good for second-most in the International League, trailing only Tony Santillan (LOU, 11)...he is the first Rochester closer to go 10-for-10 in his first ten save opportunities since Michael Tonkin went 12-for-his-first-12 in 2013...

Garcia has now recorded a save in four consecutive appearances, the longest active streak in the IL, and is the most by a Red Wing since current Washington National Jordan Weems logged four straight in 2022 (8/11-24).

International League Stories from June 14, 2024

