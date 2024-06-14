Kuhl Promoted to Chicago White Sox Friday

June 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) - RHP Chad Kuhl had his contract selected by Chicago White Sox today, becoming the 20th player promoted from Charlotte to Chicago this season.

In 13 games this season with the Knights (11 games started), Kuhl is 1-3 with a 4.34 ERA over 56.0 innings pitched. Kuhl has gone at least six innings in each of his last two starts and is 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts this month (12.1 IP). He compiled a season-high eight strikeouts on May 28 against Worcester. Kuhl, 31, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 4, 2024.

So far this season, a total of 20 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9) and RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

Additionally, two other roster moves were announced by the Chicago White Sox today. OF Zach DeLoach and RHP Jordan Leasure were optioned to Charlotte. Both have not yet been added to Charlotte's active roster.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.