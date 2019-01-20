Parsons Holds off Stars Offense for Stockton

STOCKTON, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, sent 51 shots on net tonight but were only able to pass two by Stockton goaltender Tyler Parsons who sealed a 4-2 win for his club. The Stars have sent 92 shots on goal in the last two games and tonight set the season high for shots in a regulation game.

Texas controlled the pace of play to start the game and tested the rookie netminder early. One giveaway by the Stars in the opening period translated into a goal for Alan Quine with a wrist shot from the slot with 4:27 remaining in the first intermission. Due to the Heat holding their Teddy Bear Toss night, the teams cooled off for nearly 10 minutes while the bears were collected. Three minutes of gameplay later, Glenn Gawdin was the recipient of a pass to the left side of the net. He deflected the puck into the net to give Stockton a 2-0 lead before the intermission.

The Stars upped their pace in the second period and threw 20 shots toward the net. Their possession time was helped due to a pair of power plays in the period but came up empty on the chances. Texas ended the night 0-for-6 on the power play while the Heat finished 0-for-2 following a three-goal outing on Friday.

Colin Markison put the stars on the board at 16:15 of the second period with a greasy goal. The winger moved the puck to the right side of the ice before James Phelan rifled a shot toward the net. After Parsons save, Colton Hargrove and Markison crashed the net and muscled the puck past the goal line for his sixth of the season.

With 20 more minutes to play, Texas fought to try and tie the game. Several chances came toward the young Stockton goaltender but were met with saves or rebounds cleared by the Stockton defense. The Heat eventually added to their lead, scoring a goal right off a faceoff. Dillon Dube sent his fourth goal of the season into the net, sliding a quick short through the legs of Philippe Desrosiers. The Stars netminder finished the night with 18 saves on 21 shots.

Defenseman Shane Hanna answered back 30 seconds later to give Texas a chance in the final 11 minutes of the game. In transition, Hanna roofed the puck past Parsons as Sam Laberge put the puck cleanly on his tape. The Stars came down the stretch and came close several times to tying the game including a point blank chance by Joel L'Esperance that was gloved by Parsons. Rinat Valiev scored his first of the season on the empty net to solidify the score with 19 seconds left.

