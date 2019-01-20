Thunderbirds/Rocket Game on January 21 Postponed to 7:05 p.m.
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and American Hockey League announced on Sunday that, due to inclement weather, the Thunderbirds game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21 against the Laval Rocket will now begin at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center on Monday night.
All fans who possess tickets to the 1:05 p.m. start time will still receive entry to the 7:05 p.m. start time. If fans holding 1:05 p.m. tickets are unable to attend the 7:05 p.m. game, they may contact the Thunderbirds ticket office beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning to receive tickets to another weekday game in the 2018-19 regular season* (some exclusions may apply*).
The Thunderbirds ticket office can be reached at (413) 739-GOAL (4625). In addition, the $5 kids ticket price for tomorrow's game will still be honored at 7:05 p.m., and the postgame full team autograph session and poster giveaway will go on as scheduled.
