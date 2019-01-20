Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the Monsters. A 6'4", 210 lb. right-handed native of Huddinge, Sweden, Stenlund, 22, was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in four games for the Blue Jackets this season, notching four penalty minutes in the first NHL action of his career.
In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, Stenlund contributed 9-7-16 with ten penalty minutes and a -8 rating. In 40 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning the past two seasons, Stenlund notched 9-9-18 with 14 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. In parts of four SHL seasons with HV71 from 2014-18, Stenlund supplied 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Toronto Marlies with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019
- Rampage Fall in Weekend Sweep to Moose - San Antonio Rampage
- Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski Returned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Moose Take down San Antonio, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Dropped by Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals End Skid with Shutout Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Lindholm, Toninato Head to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Dickinson - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Weekly (January 20) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Checkers Suffer Shutout Loss to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Ryan Lindgren, Boo Nieves Rejoin Wolf Pack, Zach Tolkinen, Terrence Wallin Released from PTOs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds/Rocket Game on January 21 Postponed to 7:05 p.m. - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jets Reassign Niku and Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Recall Overhardt from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies and Checkers Clash in Sunday Matinee - Toronto Marlies
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Knott the OT Hero as Hogs Snap Road Skid - Rockford IceHogs
- Hill Shuts out Colorado to Shoulder Roadrunners' 2-0 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls' Point Streak Snapped - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Snap San Diego's Streak, 6-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Parsons Holds off Stars Offense for Stockton - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters
- Monsters Storm Back, Shock Rocket in Shootout, 5-4
- Monsters Stymied in 1-0 Road Loss to Rocket
- Blue Jackets Assign Gabriel Carlsson, Kole Sherwood to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kole Sherwood from Monsters